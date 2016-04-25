Weymouth park and ride to return for the summer

A daily park and ride service will be back in Weymouth in time for the summer.

Starting Saturday 11 June, Dorset County Council and First have agreed to re-route the existing public bus service 2 via Mercery Road to provide access to the Mount Pleasant park and ride site.

The service will run between 6am and 11pm, seven days a week during the summer months. It will provide transport to the town centre and seafront every 10 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

It will also open access to Sainsbury’s and the Weymouth Gateway site, including Beefeater, New Look and Premier Inn.

The service will not divert into the park and ride site itself, so a new stop with a shelter will be created on Mercery Road for inbound travel, with a new stop for the return journey as close to Harrier Roundabout as possible.

As part of the new service, parking will be free and passengers will pay on the bus. The fare will be the standard Weymouth rate of £2 single or £3 return with concessionary bus passes valid for travel. First will also offer a special ticket from the park and ride stop of ‘Five for a fiver’, so five people can travel for £5.

In the meantime, the county council will reopen the park and ride for half-term from Saturday 28 May using its own fleet of buses. The service will run between 9am and 7pm until Friday 10 June.

The park and ride site has also been hired privately for use by local events on weekends during May. No public buses will be operated from the site at these times.

Cllr Peter Finney, the county council’s Cabinet member for the environment, said:

“We are pleased to confirm that, following successful conversations with First, a Weymouth park and ride service will reopen for the summer season.

“Before it reopens, we will be carrying out a deep clean and maintenance of the site to get it ready.

“There is currently no end date but we will monitor the service continually throughout the summer.”

