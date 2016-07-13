Council looking into constructing fence around new play area at Christchurch Quay

Following concerns about dog fouling at the new play area at Christchurch Quay, and for greater security for young children playing there, Christchurch Council are looking into constructing a fence around it.

Although a play area has been on the Quomps at Christchurch Quay for many years without fencing, the new improved play area has attracted many positive comments from people and suggestions that a fence could be installed to make the offer even better.

There have also been reports that people have not picked up after their dogs which has meant that children have been put in danger of playing in the mess.

Cllr Bernie Davis, Portfolio Holder for Community at Christchurch Council, said: “As the site is in a flood plain we have needed to obtain permission from The Environment Agency for a fence, which must be of a particular type to allow water to flow through.

“We are now looking to get a fence similar to the one at the nearby splash park and are waiting for prices and designs from contractors. In order to construct the fence we would need to close the play area for a week and we of course would not want to do that over the summer. We will therefore be looking to install the fence in the autumn at the earliest.

“It is appalling that dog owners are not picking up after their dogs, particularly as there are dog bins at the Quay. We are looking to step up our dog warden patrols in the area to see if we can catch the perpetrators who will be fined.”

