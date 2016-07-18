A3066 Beaminster road works to be done at night

Dorset County Council will carry out resurfacing works on the A3066 between Melplash and Beaminster at night after listening to the views of residents and businesses in Beaminster.

The work was due to be carried out during the day but will now be completed under a night-time closure between 10pm and 7am from Monday 1 August 2016 until Friday 19 August, on weekdays only. This will minimise disruption to the local community, residents and businesses.

Last year, the council surveyed its highway network and found that the section of the A3066 from Melplash to Beaminster needed to be resurfaced because of low skid resistance.

The scheme was originally programmed to be delivered under a day-time road closure in June and July. However, this conflicted with the school exam period and the shuttle bus that runs between Bridport and Beaminster. As a result, the county council postponed the works until the school holiday period.

Reprogramming the works is difficult as the council has a very busy resurfacing programme with a value of £5 million. It is also essential that these works are completed before the winter as the road is likely to deteriorate further and could become dangerous. A number of collisions have been reported on this section of road over the last few months.

The works were programmed to take place under a day-time closure because:

The road is not wide enough to complete the work safely next to moving traffic using traffic lights and convoy vehicles

There is limited room to accommodate temporary lighting on the carriageway verges

Working at night increases the risks to staff

The type of material and method of construction requires staff to work next to moving machinery

Carrying out the works at night is now possible using an alternative material and different method of construction. However, this will increase the cost of the works by £50,000 and mean that the surface material is less durable and will need to be treated again in the future.

Single traffic flow is still not possible due to the width of the carriageway, so diversion signs will be in place.

The council will work with local landowners, residents and businesses to minimise the disruption where possible.

Residents, businesses and road users will be informed of the works by:

Advanced notice signs on the edge of the road before the works start

A signed diversion route during the works

Additional signage advising the public that businesses in Beaminster are open as usual

Information letters sent to residents and businesses directly affected by the works later this week.

For live updates on the surfacing works please visit the Travel Dorset website at http://mapping.dorsetforyou.com/TravelDorset and follow @TravelDorset on Twitter.

