Dozens more communities to benefit from Superfast Dorset fibre broadband roll-out

Latest locations include Arne, Askerswell, Minterne Magna, Moreton, North Wootton and Tarrant Launceston.

Dozens more communities in Dorset are to benefit from the roll-out of superfast broadband thanks to strong demand for the high-speed fibre technology by local households and businesses.

More than 26 per cent of customers in the Superfast Dorset area have already chosen to take-up the service, triggering a ‘Gainshare’ award under the terms of the contract with BT to be used to further extend the fibre roll-out.

More than 800 premises in 31 areas have just been added to the Superfast Dorset roll-out plans for next year as a result of the high take up and efficiencies in delivery, which together are worth more than £1 million. The areas include Arne, Askerswell, Minterne Magna, Moreton, North Wootton and Tarrant Launceston.

In total during 2017, more than 4,000 Dorset premises will be provided with access to fibre broadband as a result of the Superfast Dorset programme.

Superfast Dorset is working to roll out faster, more reliable broadband to businesses and homes in the county by delivering fibre broadband in areas which fall outside the private sector’s commercial roll-out of the high-speed technology. The project is funded by the Government, Dorset’s councils and BT.

Dorset County Council Cabinet Member for Economy and Growth, Colin Jamieson, said: “Under its initial contract with BT the Superfast Dorset programme receives a refund if take-up reaches a certain point. As this has been achieved, the money will be used to extend the network to areas previously outside the planned coverage area which is great news.

“Investing public money in fibre broadband helps sustain our rural communities and maintains Dorset’s competitive edge as a business destination. It also allows homeowners to do things that need a faster internet connection like accessing skills and learning, entertainment and other social connections.”

Grant Munn, BT programme manager for Superfast Dorset, said: “The Superfast Dorset programme is going from strength to strength. We are seeing strong take-up of fibre broadband across the county and this is helping us reach even more communities.

“BT is committed to rolling out this transformational technology as far as possible. Fibre broadband offers tremendous opportunities whether you are a local business seeking to attract new customers and work more efficiently, a student carrying out online research or a household using the technology for entertainment and social media purposes.”

Nine out of ten Dorset homes and businesses can already access superfast broadband speeds of 24Mbps and above.

Speeds at individual premises don’t improve automatically. Residents and businesses need to contact a broadband service provider and ask to switch to fibre. The cost will depend on the service ordered, but prices can now be comparable with standard broadband.

To check if your home or business can get fibre broadband visit www.dorsetforyou.com/superfast

You can also sign up on the website for regular project updates and to receive an email when fibre arrives in your area.

More information

Most of the 800+ premises included in this latest expansion are in the following communities:

Kimmeridge

Winfrith Newburgh

Moreton

Higher Bockhampton

Waddon

Askerswell

Broad Oak (West Dorset)

Drimpton

Corscombe

East Chelborough

Yetminster

North Wooton

Bagber Common

Moorside

Manston

East Orchard

Hartgrove

Fontmell Magna

Sydling St Nicholas

Up Cerne

Minterne Magna

Tarrant Launceston

Witchampton

Holt

Horton

Sixpenny Handley

Lytchett Matravers

Arne

Buckhorn Weston

Whilst many of these communities will be getting fibre broadband for the first time, some already have some access and will be seeing an increase in fibre coverage.

