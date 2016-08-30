Dozens more communities to benefit from Superfast Dorset fibre broadband roll-out

Latest locations include Arne, Askerswell, Minterne Magna, Moreton, North Wootton and Tarrant Launceston.
Dozens more communities in Dorset are to benefit from the roll-out of superfast broadband thanks to strong demand for the high-speed fibre technology by local households and businesses.
More than 26 per cent of customers in the Superfast Dorset area have already chosen to take-up the service, triggering a ‘Gainshare’ award under the terms of the contract with BT to be used to further extend the fibre roll-out.
More than 800 premises in 31 areas have just been added to the Superfast Dorset roll-out plans for next year as a result of the high take up and efficiencies in delivery, which together are worth more than £1 million. The areas include Arne, Askerswell, Minterne Magna, Moreton, North Wootton and Tarrant Launceston.
In total during 2017, more than 4,000 Dorset premises will be provided with access to fibre broadband as a result of the Superfast Dorset programme.
Superfast Dorset is working to roll out faster, more reliable broadband to businesses and homes in the county by delivering fibre broadband in areas which fall outside the private sector’s commercial roll-out of the high-speed technology. The project is funded by the Government, Dorset’s councils and BT.
Dorset County Council Cabinet Member for Economy and Growth, Colin Jamieson, said: “Under its initial contract with BT the Superfast Dorset programme receives a refund if take-up reaches a certain point. As this has been achieved, the money will be used to extend the network to areas previously outside the planned coverage area which is great news.
“Investing public money in fibre broadband helps sustain our rural communities and maintains Dorset’s competitive edge as a business destination. It also allows homeowners to do things that need a faster internet connection like accessing skills and learning, entertainment and other social connections.”
Grant Munn, BT programme manager for Superfast Dorset, said: “The Superfast Dorset programme is going from strength to strength. We are seeing strong take-up of fibre broadband across the county and this is helping us reach even more communities.
“BT is committed to rolling out this transformational technology as far as possible. Fibre broadband offers tremendous opportunities whether you are a local business seeking to attract new customers and work more efficiently, a student carrying out online research or a household using the technology for entertainment and social media purposes.”
Nine out of ten Dorset homes and businesses can already access superfast broadband speeds of 24Mbps and above.
Speeds at individual premises don’t improve automatically. Residents and businesses need to contact a broadband service provider and ask to switch to fibre. The cost will depend on the service ordered, but prices can now be comparable with standard broadband.
To check if your home or business can get fibre broadband visit www.dorsetforyou.com/superfast
You can also sign up on the website for regular project updates and to receive an email when fibre arrives in your area.
Most of the 800+ premises included in this latest expansion are in the following communities:
- Kimmeridge
- Winfrith Newburgh
- Moreton
- Higher Bockhampton
- Waddon
- Askerswell
- Broad Oak (West Dorset)
- Drimpton
- Corscombe
- East Chelborough
- Yetminster
- North Wooton
- Bagber Common
- Moorside
- Manston
- East Orchard
- Hartgrove
- Fontmell Magna
- Sydling St Nicholas
- Up Cerne
- Minterne Magna
- Tarrant Launceston
- Witchampton
- Holt
- Horton
- Sixpenny Handley
- Lytchett Matravers
- Arne
- Buckhorn Weston
Whilst many of these communities will be getting fibre broadband for the first time, some already have some access and will be seeing an increase in fibre coverage.
39 thoughts on “Dozens more communities to benefit from Superfast Dorset fibre broadband roll-out”
When will Leweston Road, Longburton. (DT9 6EL) be getting Superfast Broardband? Ours is SO SLOW, sometimes non- existent!
Hi Carolyn, properties in your postcode should be able to enquire about getting fibre broadband today. I suspect your home is connected to the cabinet at the southern end of Longburton. The further you are away from it the slower your speeds will be. If you are not able to get a good fibre broadband service, you may want to look at other ways to get better broadband here: https://www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/broadband/alternative-solutions
When is Uploders getting not only a faster broadband but a good reception for mobile?
Hi Monique
Mobile coverage is beyond the remit of the current Superfast Dorset project but OFCOM is keen to hear about your experience so that it can improve services across the country. You might like to have a look at its crowdsourcing research here: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-telecoms-and-internet/coverage/ofcom-mobile-research-app
Thanks for getting in touch.
When will Motcombe get fibre? Our broadband is appalling, and we’re a large village with a school, numerous businesses and many residents.
Hi Stuart, fibre broadband in the Motcombe area is being supplied by Openreach, and is not a part of the Superfast Dorset programme. A colleague at Openreach has confirmed that fibre broadband should be available this calendar year.
I live in Moreton and I have not heard anything about us getting Super Fast.
Please enlighten me
Dr Baggott. As outlined above, Moreton has been added to our plans to get fibre broadband next year. Openreach are currently carrying out surveys so I’m afraid we’ve got limited information about exactly when. You can sign up to receive an email when fibre is available in your area here: https://www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/broadband/registration
WHAT ABOUT THE ELDERLY, HOLTON HEATH PARK RESIDENTS?
ARE WE BING LEFT OUT AS WE ARE OLDER PERSONS. THE HIGH SPEED FIBRE LINES GO RIGHT PASSED US. I SENSE DISCRIMIATION DUE TO OUR AGE HERE, THERE ONLY OLD AND THEY WONT WANT IT.
I AM SICK TO DEATH OF ASKING AND ONLY GET EXCUSES
Dear John, I can assure you that factors such as age are NOT a consideration as we roll out the fibre network. Superfast Dorset is committed to reaching as many residents as we possibly can with the funding available. Your property is currently connected to a fibre enabled cabinet near the Bakers Arms Roundabout. We also have plans to come back and carry out additional work in your area next year.
As Arne is included in the latest roll-out, please ensure Ridge is also included as it is a larger community than Arne but does not yet have SuperFast broadband. The fibre optic cable will have to pass along Ridge’s lanes to reach its destination at Arne, so it should be easy to tee-off it for Ridge. The current maximum speed in Ridge is 12.8 Mb/sec on a good day.
Hi Chris
Most of Ridge can get a fibre broadband service which will provide faster, more reliable access although not all at the ‘superfast’ speed of 24Mbps. Residents at the west end of the village can get superfast speeds – if you are at that end of the village and not experiencing these speeds on a fibre connection, there may be wiring improvements you can make in your home to ensure you get the best possible speed. Those at the extreme north-east may not be able to buy a fibre service because service providers are unwilling to offer a fibre service when expected speeds are low. It is worth trying a variety of providers as some will offer service at lower speeds than others. This is an open network which encourages competition, so deals are often available and shopping around is advised.
While we understand 12Mbps is not superfast, there are still residents in Dorset – like those in Arne – on very much lower speeds and that is where we are working at the moment. We continue to seek further funds in order to bring superfast speeds to more people like those in Ridge.
LOL 12.8 try living in kimmeridge we get 256K if we are lucky
Hi Steve. You are right – many people are still on less than 2Mbs and we are working to address this where funding allows. We were recently involved in bringing a wireless broadband solution to Kimmeridge – more details at http://www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/broadband/better-broadband-scheme. If this doesn’t meet your needs, we are scheduled to bring fibre broadband to Kimmeridge/Steeple in 2017.
Wish Kingston Russell was on the list. I have just moved to the hamlet and feel a little behind the times.
Hi Douglas. Unfortunately Kingston Russell is not in our current plans to get fibre broadband. We have limited resources and funding which means we can’t reach everyone. However, there are other ways that you can get a better service. Check out our Alternative Solutions page: https://www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/broadband/alternative-solutions . I suspect you might be eligible for a subsidy towards a wireless or satellite service through our Better Broadband Subsidy Scheme.
I full agree that a fast internet connection is vital for businesses today. However, here in the High Street in Poole, we are unable to get a decent internet connection. What are the council’s plans to do something about this?
Mr van Boven. Good news. The cabinet which serves your part of Poole has just been upgraded. You should now be able to take a superfast fibre broadband service.
It is good to see it rolling our further, but frustrating when it’s everywhere except where we live. So mu question is:
When are we going to get Superfast in Worth Matravers?
Your website doesn’t make it easy to get a definitive answer about that.
Thank you
Jack Ross
Hi Jack, Superfast Dorset are carrying out work in Worth Matravers now. Service should be available this autumn. You can sign up to get an email when fibre broadband is available here: https://www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/broadband/registration
Hurry up with Hooke. Desperate for faster broadband. It’s identified as 2017 but it’s never clear when. Let us know. And please could it be January… Our broadband speeds are often below 1mb – even half an mb. It’s terrible…. Help….
Hi Julia, we know it’s frustrating when you’re coping with poor speeds. Unfortunately we can’t tell you when during 2017 we’ll be reaching Hooke. Openreach are at the planning stages now and are carrying out surveys. We also know our work is subject to change (and can and does regularly). In the interim, you could have a look at the Better Broadband Subsidy Scheme, sounds like you might be eligible – https://www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/broadband/better-broadband-scheme
Does anyone know when we might expect superfast broadband to reach Henbury, Sturminster Marshall??
thanks.
Hi Anthony, we do have plans to carry out some work along the A31 this year. If you send us your house name / number, postcode and landline number (if you have one) to superfast@dorsetcc.gov.uk we can check your situation and see if you’re in any of our plans.
I am becoming very frustrated by lack of progress for my postcode Dt65lw.
The fibre was laid over 4 months ago ( the road was dug up and fibre laid all along the road. To either side houses are connected both in Netherbury and in waytown, yet there remains approximately 40 houses unconnected. It would seem all is required is to connect the cabinet.
I appreciate there are demands across Dorset but the major work was completed months ago.
As a general practitioner I often need to connect to the practice remotely however the current speed makes this extremely difficult
Hi Ian, some properties in Netherbury are on what we call Exchange Only (EO) lines. This means there is a copper cable that runs directly from your property to the exchange building, with no roadside cabinet in between. In order to access the fibre network, Superfast Dorset has plans to build a new fibre cabinet in Netherbury and re-route the EO lines through it. I asked for an update on this recently and have been told that service should be available by the end of this year. If you send me your house name/number, postcode and a landline number to superfast@dorsetcc.gov.uk we can check if this applies to your home.
When will Glanvilles Wootton get Fibre Broadband?
Hi Tony, Glanvilles Wooton is in our plans to get fibre broadband next year. Openreach are currently carrying out surveys so I’m afraid we’ve got limited information about exactly when. You can sign up to get an email when fibre is available in your area here: https://www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/broadband/registration
Fibre Broadband is currently being installed from Bovington to Waddock Cross therefore will this be extended to enable the residents of Pallington Heath DT2 8QX to use the Internet which is currently virtually non- existent here?
Mrs Barter.
I’m afraid we don’t have current plans for Pallington Heath.
However we have recently reviewed all premises in Dorset like yours which are receiving lower broadband speeds and are working with government and industry in a bid to find funding to reach more communities.
Meanwhile, you may be eligible for financial help to pay for an alternative solution – see http://www.dorsetforyou.com/broadband/better-broadband-scheme for more information.
When is BH21 7DZ Lower Row, Holt going to get better speeds?
Instead of bringing the fibre to a green cabinet in the centre of Holt, you brought it to one on the very southern edge and so anyone living to the north of Holt can’t get the benefits! Please consider this area in your next plans – there are lots of properties here! Thank you.
Mr Acres. I’m pleased to say that this area is one of those added to our plans for 2017 and announced in the news release above. If you haven’t already, you may wish to sign up for an email informing you when superfast fibre broadband is available to you at http://www.dorsetforyou.com/broadband/registration
Hi we have just moved to Holt and see the fastest connection possible is about 5mb which is absolutely awful in this day and age. I have checked to see Witchampton is our closest cabinet for fibre (other side of Gaunts Common!) Hence the poor speed. I see your response above will this also include BH21 7DW ?
Many thanks.
May I just add I hope Openreach is made to serve our country not it’s shareholders. We are a competing nation in a global market, Openreach currently prevents us from being globally competitive due to it’s conflicting interests. It must be resolved.
Hi Steve. Unfortunately our work next year won’t reach your area. However we are currently out to tender for a further contract so there is the possibility that you may be served in the future. The Superfast Dorset programme was initially funded to reach 95% of all premises; we now have funding to reach 97% and are working to find funding to reach even more properties.
Thankyou for your prompt response. However, that is really bad news for us, our business is dependant on a decent connection, waiting for some time in the future is not an option, is there anything else we can do to prioritise work in our area for us and our neighbours which includes a business park.
There are plans to fet Steeple/Kimmeridge some level of broadband, is there a time scale?
Hi Steve. We were recently involved in bringing a wireless broadband solution to Kimmeridge – more details at http://www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/broadband/better-broadband-scheme. If this doesn’t meet your needs, we are scheduled to bring fibre broadband to Kimmeridge/Steeple in 2017.
Re: Sydling St Nicholas
I currently get 7MB on FTTC which is at Marrs Cross in Sydling. From FTTC to my property there is about 1900 metres of copper cable!
When will the work start to improve speeds at the southern end of the village.
Hi Roger. The Superfast Dorset project will be doing more work in Sydling St Nicholas this year. This is designed to improve things at the southern end of the village. You can sign up for project updates at https://www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/broadband/keep-informed