Expired: Fair Charges for Care and Support – have your say

On 28 September Dorset County Council’s Cabinet will consider a report that recommends a review about charges for the care and support that people receive.

The last time the policy was looked at was nearly two years ago. At that time, a consultation exercise was carried out to ask residents for their views about a number of different options. The responses received were used to put together the current policy.

The county council needs to start work soon to phase in a new, means-tested, policy for the years 2017-18 and after. This will be a policy that will stay fair to everyone and that will deliver a personalised service. The Cabinet will consider asking residents for their views again, about a range of future charging options and about a costly subsidy which is currently given only to people receiving disability-related welfare benefits.

Cllr Jill Haynes, Cabinet member for adult social care at Dorset County Council, said:

“The proposed review will help us to take further steps towards putting people in control of their own care and support, just as the Care Act 2014 expects us to do.

“It is good to be able to decide our own policy for Dorset locally, but we will also be guided by principles in the Care Act that promote affordability; consistency; wellbeing; and making sure that we give good support to people who care for others.”

