Drainage improvements to start in Dorchester

Improvement work is set to start to install new drainage at a flooding hotspot near Dorchester.

Work will start on the West Stafford Bypass on Monday 17 October, for 16 weeks, to refurbish and improve existing drainage, clear existing soakaway chambers and extend the drainage ditch on the north side of the road.

As well as these highway works, there will also be a bund built and a filter fence installed in adjacent farmland which will stop silt from getting into the drainage system.

Andrew Martin, Dorset County Council Service Director for Highways, said: “These drainage improvements have been designed following investigation work earlier this year, and will get surface water to clear more quickly.

“We’ve also been working with landowners to address issues caused by heavy rain water carrying silt into the drainage system from adjacent land.”

For the safety of drivers, and for workers, temporary two-way lights will be used to control traffic throughout the work.

Councillor Andy Canning, elected member for Linden Lea division, said: “Drivers will have to plan their journeys more carefully to allow for any delay these works might cause, but please be patient and try to look forward to having a road that stays open after heavy rainfall.”

Engineers will be monitoring the improvements to see if any further work is needed in the future to ensure the flooding risk is minimised.

The West Stafford Bypass was built in 1992, with the first recorded road closure due to flood water in 2012. Traffic analysts at INRIX have the road being recorded as closed at least 20 times in the last four years; twice in 2012, eight times in 2013, six times in 2014 and four times in 2015.

