Green Flag raised at Christchurch Quay for fifth time

A Green Flag has been raised at the splashpark at Christchurch Quay for the fifth year in succession by the Mayor of Christchurch, Cllr Trish Jamieson.

The flag designates Christchurch Quay as having been judged to meet the national quality standard for parks and green spaces. The judges for the Green Flag awards assess the sites against eight strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability and community involvement.

The flag was raised by the Mayor along with Cllr Bernie Davis, Portfolio Holder for Safe & Healthy Communities and Cllr Wendy Grace & Cllr Peter Hall, Christchurch Town Centre Ward Councillors. Community & Recreation Officer Becky Beaumont and Chérie Wheatcroft, artist in residence at Place Mill, were also present to see the flag raised.

The Mayor said: “I’m delighted that Christchurch Quay has yet again been recognised in

this scheme which demands such high standards. This flag represents all the hard work from our officers and many volunteers from the local community. Thank you to all involved- it’s wonderful to see your hard work once again rewarded.’’



