Annual Big Guy Fawkes Event on Weymouth Seafront

Residents and visitors are invited to Weymouth Seafront for a night of fun at the free annual Big Guy Fawkes Event on 5 November.

Fun starts at 2pm with the fabulous family fair on the Pavilion forecourt joining many traditional stalls and attractions on Weymouth seafront. At 6pm the traditional Children’s Guy Fawkes competition gets underway in the foyer of the Weymouth Pavilion. Judging and prizes will be provided by the Weymouth Pavilion, Alexandra Gardens Pleasure Grounds and Weymouth Swimming Pool (SLM).

Children wanting to enter the Guy Fawkes competition should meet in the Weymouth Pavilion foyer with their Guys at 6pm. The competition will be judged by special guests including the Mayor of Weymouth and Portland Cllr Richard Kosior, Wessex FM’s The Breakfast Show Presenter James O’Neill and pavilion pantomime stars.

Popular highlights of the event will of course be the lighting of the giant beach bonfire at 7.40pm followed by the firework display in Weymouth Bay at 8pm.

Weymouth & Portland Borough Council Tourism and Culture brief holder Cllr Jason Osbourne said: “Weymouth’s Big Guy Fawkes Event creates a wonderful atmosphere and attracts hundreds of visitors. Lots of families and friends come down to the seafront to share one of our great annual events in a fun and safe environment.

“I’d like to thank Travis Perkins for donating the pallets for the giant beach fire this year as well as Edgar Moxom and Masterplan Offshore for providing HM Denham for the firework display.”

For people attending the evening’s activities there is free car parking available in all borough council run car parks after 6pm.

Please note: All events and festivals are subject to weather / environmental and operational conditions.

