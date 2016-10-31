Pre-school celebrates opening of new nature garden

A new natural outdoor play area and learning space for pre-school children in Ferndown has now been officially opened.

The nature garden at Hopscotch pre-school on Heatherlands estate was officially opened by councillors from East Dorset District Council, along with staff and children from the school.

The new garden provides a space where the children can be free to explore the natural world and to learn and play in a caring a sensitive space.

Completed in June 2016, the garden was created as part of collaboration between the Hopscotch pre-school social enterprise, Christchurch and East Dorset Councils and Natural England.

It includes exciting features such as a large-scale sand lizard, wooden mushroom stools that are perfect for story time, and a wobbly bridge that was personally requested by the children themselves.

As part of the opening ceremony the children also got to take part in a nature activity organised by one of the Councils’ countryside officers that encouraged them to explore the garden and its native heath planting.

The garden was declared open by Councillors Andy Skeats, Portfolio Holder for Community, and Mrs Barbara Manuel, Portfolio Holder for Environment.

Lorraine Clark, Manager of Hopscotch Preschool said: “The children and their families are delighted with the garden. They were involved the design from the very beginning and the wobbly bridge was one of their specific requests. We are very grateful to all those involved in this fantastic project.”