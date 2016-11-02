County council elections to go ahead in 2017

County councillors will hear next week that following advice from the Department for Communities and Local Government county council elections will take place as scheduled in May 2017.

In July county councillors learnt that elections to any new unitary councils might take place in 2018 – only a year after the next county council elections were due to be held. Councillors wanted to avoid the unnecessary cost (around an extra £800,000) of running two elections very close together and asked council officers to explore the options around the 2017 elections.

Dorset County Council Leader, Robert Gould, said:

“Understandably councillors wished to avoid the cost to council taxpayers of holding elections in both 2017 and 2018 and felt it was sensible to explore whether the 2017 elections could be delayed.

“We have taken specialist legal advice and have held discussions with colleagues in the Department for Communities and Local Government. No decisions have been made on the future shape of councils in Dorset and we cannot pre-determine the outcome of discussions which will take place in all nine councils in January next year. Therefore although the Government has every sympathy with the council’s wish to avoid unnecessary cost next year’s elections will need to go ahead on 4 May 2017 as planned.

“This has never been about undermining democracy, indeed local democracy is at the heart of what we do at Dorset County Council. Whatever the outcome of the current debate on proposed changes to councils in Dorset, we are committed to local people and communities taking an increasingly active part in decisions that affect them.”

Read the report Exploring options for the Future of Local Government in Bournemouth, Dorset and Poole going to the full Dorset County Council meeting on 10 November.

