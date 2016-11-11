Registering to vote is easier online

Residents who confirmed their voter registration online, by text or by phone this autumn have saved the council partnership more than £25,925.

Every year councils have to write to all households to check who is eligible to vote. Each person who responds online or by text, rather than writing, saves their council £2.22 in postage and processing costs.

This year the Dorset Councils Partnership, which serves North Dorset District Council, West Dorset District Council and Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, ran a competition to encourage people to switch.

Residents who made the change were entered into a draw for £1,000, and this year an extra 11,421 made the switch. The winner was Fiona Fitz-Gerald of South Court Avenue, Dorchester. She said: “I didn’t expect to win and I’m delighted. It was much easier confirming our electoral registration details online anyway. I’d encourage anyone to go online as it is much less bother than having to post a letter. It is also good to know that by making these changes we are helping to reduce costs and protect our services.”

The Dorset Councils Partnership is facing an extremely challenging financial situation and has to save £11 million in the next three years just to balance its budget.

Councillor Peter Barrowcliff, Corporate Portfolio Holder at West Dorset District Council, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who helped us reduce costs by responding online, by text or by phone.”

Councillor Kevin Brookes, Weymouth & Portland Borough Council’s Corporate Affairs and Continuous Improvement Brief holder, said: “It really is easier to do business with your council online. We are working hard to improve things all the time as it is easier for customers and it also reduces costs, which helps protect services.”

Councillor Sherry Jespersen, Community and Regeneration Portfolio Holder at North Dorset District Council, said: “It is easier to go online and save time. It is good news that so many people have made the switch, as we all need to do our bit to reduce costs and save services.”



