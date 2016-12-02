Christmas treat for local veterans

Local veterans are invited by Weymouth & Portland Borough Council to attend a special annual Christmas treat of tasty mince pies and Christmas cake as part of the borough’s December Veterans’ Rendezvous.

The event will be held on Wednesday 14 December from 10am to 12pm in the Weymouth RAFA Club in Maiden Street.

The traditional festive bakes of Christmas cake and mince pies have kindly been donated by local bakers, Dorset Cake Co.

They will be delivered to the Veterans Rendezvous and presented along with festive greetings from the Mayor of Weymouth & Portland, Cllr Richard Kosior at 11am.

Mayor of Weymouth and Portland, Cllr Richard Kosior, said: “As an ex-servicemen it gives me a special pleasure to spend time with our veterans and I am delighted to have the opportunity to represent the borough at this festive time of the year.

“I’d like to thank all of our veterans for their wonderful support at Weymouth’s Armed Forces Day Celebrations and a number of civic and borough events throughout the year.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to Dorset Cake Co. for supplying the Christmas delights for the veterans once again this year, recognising over 20 years of support.”

Paul and Shaun Walden, joint Company Directors of Dorset Cake Co. said: “We are proud to be supplying our veterans with Christmas treats fresh from our local bakery. Dorset Cake Co. are proud to support the veterans’ in any way we can.”

The 2017 Weymouth and Portland Armed Forces Day Celebrations will take place between Saturday 18 and Friday 23 June.

