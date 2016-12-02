Rogue traders jailed for fraud targeting older people

A man from Dorchester has been jailed for three years, and a Poole man for eight months, for deliberately targeting vulnerable older people living alone.

The men carried out work at their properties fraudulently. The jail terms followed prosecutions and investigations by trading standards teams from Dorset County Council and North Yorkshire County Council.

Luke Cooney (aged 21, pictured) of Piddlehinton Camp, Dorchester, and Joshua Williams (aged 23) of Russell Gardens, Poole, were sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on 29 November. Cooney pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and three under consumer protection regulations while Williams admitted one count of fraud.

The court heard that between April and July 2015 Cooney had called uninvited at the homes of four elderly residents in Dorchester and Poole and two neighbours in Wool and then in September at the home of a North Yorkshire resident, in each case offering to do work on their driveways or roofs. After the victims agreed to the initial overpriced quote he found further unnecessary work, which meant that the price increased significantly.

Expert reports showed that the work done had little value and in some cases had done damage to the properties that required remedial work. Cooney insisted on payment in cash and one victim had been driven to cash points twice in one day. Cooney’s victims were all aged between 78 and 85.

Williams was called in by Cooney to a house in Wool where he was introduced as the roofing expert, although his only qualifications were an NVQ in plastering. He falsely claimed that the ridge tiles needed re-bedding and charged £600 for this.

Sentencing Cooney, His Honour Judge Fuller QC said, “You targeted the elderly as they were vulnerable and tricked them and caused them to pay more money to you. These cases cause untold worry to the victims. You took a lead role and there were multiple victims. These are offences that require significant planning and targeting. That’s what makes these offences so serious.”

Sentencing Williams, the judge said that although he was only involved at one house he was fully aware of what Cooney was up to and participated willingly and despite his previous good character the offence merited a custodial sentence.

Councillor Jill Haynes, Dorset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Health, Care and Independence, said,

“Tackling rogue traders that prey on vulnerable adults is top priority for our trading standards team. We will continue to investigate dishonest traders and vigorously pursue formal action in appropriate cases.

“We are working together with Dorset Police to try and raise awareness of this type of doorstep crime and support residents in doing all they can to avoid becoming a victim by saying no to uninvited doorstep traders.”

Consumers needing work done on their home can look for a trader who is a member of the trading standards ‘Buy With Confidence’ trader approval scheme. Members are audited by Trading Standards prior to acceptance in the scheme.

Find a trader in the ‘Buy With Confidence’ scheme or telephone the Citizens Advice consumer service on 03454 04 05 06.

