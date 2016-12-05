It’s international volunteering day

International volunteering day is raising the profile of the benefits of volunteering. And here in Dorset lots of organisations are looking for volunteers to help local people.

The jobs can be a one-off day or a regular number of hours each month. And the skills needed are as varied too. Charities, community groups and other organisations are looking for trustees, cooks, drivers, IT enthusiasts and fundraisers to name just a few.

And by joining the 21 million people who volunteer in the UK every year can be very rewarding both on a personal and economic way. Volunteers contribute an estimated £23.9bn to the UK economy.

Volunteers often feel happier when they give up some spare time to support others. Other benefits of volunteering can include learning a new skill, meeting like-minded people and it may even increase employability.

And Dorset County Council’s rangers have set up two environmental volunteering opportunities for International Volunteering Day. People will have the chance to join rangers in carrying out pine and gorse clearance and cutting back along paths at Avon Heath Country Park, near Ringwood.

At Thorncombe Woods Local Nature Reserve, near Dorchester, people will be involved in removing encroaching silver birch scrub from the heathland allowing the resident ponies to then control.

Training, tools, gloves, tea and coffee will be provided but please bring a pack lunch, old clothes and sensible footwear

As part of our “Durlston Pleasure Grounds” Heritage Lottery Fund project, rangers are currently developing new ways for people to volunteer, particularly people with dementia, mental health problems and isolated older people.

Project leader Ali Tuckey said he was also particularly keen to recruit volunteers to help with visitor surveys during four different weeks over the next six months.

“Last year, around 12,000 hours of volunteer time were contributed to Durlston from more than 150 volunteers. Our youngest volunteers are 14 and our oldest, who maintains meteorological records for us, is in her 90’s.

“Volunteers carry out all sorts of tasks, from welcoming visitors to the castle, building dry stone walls, carrying out practical conservation work, helping design interpretation, during butterfly surveys, gardening, mowing and running kids events.”

Dorset’s volunteer centre can give you more information about local projects that need a helping hand or find out more about opportunities at our country parks.

