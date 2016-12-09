Borough council facilities recognised by civic society

The borough’s parks and open spaces have been celebrated at the Weymouth Civic Society awards.

The society recognised the hard work that goes in to maintaining the boroughs open spaces in two separate awards. One was to commend the Parks and Open Spaces staff for their work in planting and maintaining the borough council-run public gardens and open spaces, including the flower beds on Weymouth Esplanade.

The public gardens and open spaces in Weymouth and Portland have been recognised nationally on many occasions with winning Green Flag awards from Keep Britain Tidy for consecutive years. In 2016 Greenhill Gardens, Sandsfoot Gardens and Easton Gardens all were awarded a Green Flag.

The society also singled out the work that the borough council has carried out in Greenhill Gardens. Weymouth Civic Society celebrated the chalets, the Bennett’s Shelter and the high standards of planting.

Weymouth & Portland Borough Council along with local firm Hammond Building Contractors worked on the chalets for eight weeks to rebuild and restore the fire-damaged chalets to a high quality, complementing their original 1920’s look.

Cllr Andy Blackwood, Weymouth & Portland Borough Council’s Community Facilities Briefholder, said: “We are honoured that the Weymouth Civic Society has recognised some of the gems in our borough.

“We understand the importance of having public open spaces for residents and visitors to enjoy and we are lucky to have dedicated teams that work incredibly hard to keep community facilities like the gardens maintained to the highest standard.”

Find out more about Weymouth and Portland’s Parks and Open Spaces.

