Help keep beaches clean

Residents and visitors to Weymouth and Portland are encouraged to take a few minutes to help keep the beaches clean.

The latest #2minutebeachclean station has been installed at The Boat Café on Weymouth Beach, the third in Weymouth and Portland.

The borough council has been working with Litter Free Coast and Sea to establish beach cleaning stations in Weymouth and Portland.

The stations, which form part of the popular #2minutebeachclean campaign, encourage beach users of all kinds to spend just a couple of minutes of their beach time helping to keep it clean and tidy.

Litter Free Coast and Sea is pleased to announce the unveiling of eight new beach cleaning stations along the Dorset Coast. Stations in Weymouth and Portland are: The Boat café on Weymouth Esplanade, Bowleaze Cove, Weymouth, looked after by Beachside Leisure Centre and Quiddles near Chesil Beach on Portland.

Users simply borrow a litter picker and bag from the station, spend a couple of minutes collecting litter, then share their efforts on Twitter or Instagram via the hashtags #2minutebeachclean #Dorset.

Each of the stations has been adopted by a local business and Litter Free Coast and Sea then support these businesses to make sure they have everything they need for a successful station.

Litter Free Coast and Sea are also keen to hear from anyone wanting to adopt a beach cleaning station in Lyme Regis.

Cllr Jason Osborne, Weymouth & Portland Borough Council’s Tourism and Culture Briefholder said: ‘These beach cleaning stations are a fantastic initiative. They are available for anyone to use on any day to help keep our beaches clean. We have some of the best beaches and it is our duty to look after them. Many of us pick up the odd bit of litter when we’re on the beach, so it’s great to be able to provide the public with the right kit to be able to do it safely. It’s amazing what you can collect in just a few minutes.”

Stations will be made available on the beach every day, and kept stocked up and are kept inside. #2minutebeachclean participants are encouraged to dispose of the litter they’ve collected in the existing public litter bins on or near the beach.

To discover more about the #2minutebeachclean stations in Dorset, visit www.litterfreecoastandsea.co.uk

If you are interested in adopting a beach cleaning station contact Litter Free Coast and Sea team on 01305 221752.

