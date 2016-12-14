Re-procurement of care and support for older people and adults with physical disabilities or mental health issues

Dorset County Council and Dorset Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are going out to tender for the re-procurement of care and support in individual’s own homes (domiciliary care) and in residential care/nursing homes for older people and adults with physical disabilities or mental health issues. We are looking to invest (with CCG) over £200m during the course of the framework.

Events

We are holding two events in January 2017 to engage with registered providers and representatives from the charitable, voluntary and not for profit sectors to explore potential solutions and whole system ideas, alongside receiving information regarding future commissioning intentions and procurement timelines.

The first event on 12 January 2017 is for domiciliary providers only (both existing and potential new). This event provides the opportunity for new providers to have one to one meetings with the commissioners.

The second event on 19 January 2017 is for providers from all sectors including residential and nursing (both existing and potential new).

For further information and to register for the events:

12 January – http://bit.ly/2fCL3EG

19 January – http://bit.ly/2gjUyI1

All relevant documentation will be updated on ProContract as it becomes available.

