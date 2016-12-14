Christchurch councillors agree consensus on local government reorganisation

Christchurch Borough Council has agreed a mandate for their Leader, Cllr Ray Nottage, to take forward to Thursday’s meeting of Dorset’s nine Council Leaders around Local Government Reorganisation in Dorset. Members were asked to express their views on the options available based on the financial analysis, case for change and the public consultation results.

Following a lengthy debate around a motion put forward by Cllr Colin Jamieson and seconded by Cllr Lesley Dedman, members voted to support the motion 11-9 in favour. The motion mandates Cllr Ray Nottage to express that of the four options so far considered, no change is in the best interests and most closely reflects the wishes of the people of Christchurch. Cllr Ray Nottage will now share this when he meets the other eight Council Leaders on Thursday to try to agree a recommendation to be taken to all nine Councils throughout January.

It mandates the Leader to campaign for the new Dorset Combined Authority to develop closer working between all the councils in Dorset, with a view to the Combined Authority taking on responsibility for adult social care for the county.

It also calls for the leader to discuss with Dorset County Council how Christchurch can take responsibility for services currently duplicated by the county council and to make it clear to the other leaders of the councils that if any unitary authorities are established, that all residents should pay the same council tax from the start.

Cllr Ray Nottage, Leader of the Council, Christchurch Borough Council, said: “I was pleased to see members so engaged with the debate during the Extraordinary Council meeting and was interested to hear their feedback on the three reports presented.

“The objective of the meeting was to agree a mandate for me to take to the Leaders meeting on 15 December and that was achieved. I will now take forward the view that no change is the preferred view of Christchurch councillors before bringing the recommendation agreed by Leaders for members to debate further in January.”

The report that members will consider throughout January will be published on 23 December.



