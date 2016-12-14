Mayor delivers some festive cheer to the borough

Cllr Richard Kosior, Mayor of Weymouth and Portland and Mark Lockie, President of Weymouth & Portland Lions Club visited a number of local charities and organisations last week to present them with cheques.

Raised as a result of the Christmas fund appeal launched by the Mayor and Lions Club in November, the cheques will go towards improving the lives of those in need.

Cllr Richard Kosior, Mayor of Weymouth & Portland, said:

“I’d like to thank everyone who donated to the appeal. It was a pleasure to visit these deserving organisations that do so much for the community and present them with the cheques on behalf of the borough’s residents.”

The organisations receiving the donations were:

Soul Food

Dorset ADHD Support Group

The Lantern

Samaritans

Steps

Safewise

Echo Toy Fund

Portland Food Bank

Blind Association

Weymouth Food Bank

Melcombe Day Hospital

Money is still coming in, but so far, the appeal has raised over £1000.

Mark Lockie, President of Weymouth & Portland Lions Club, said:

“Like many charities and voluntary organisations, they rely on the kind donations of others, so the money raised really does make a difference.”

The Mayor also pledged to the Littlemoor Youth Club re-opening.



