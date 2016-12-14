Scouts, Guides and Brownies help Christchurch Mayor distribute goodwill

Scouts, Guides and Brownies from groups in Christchurch helped the Mayor of Christchurch, Cllr Trish Jamieson, to distribute goodwill parcels to nominated recipients around the Borough earlier this week.

Parcels of foodstuffs or plants and chocolates were handed out to 41 people thanks to the generosity of local businesses and groups who donated money or goods to the Mayor’s Goodwill Fund.

The recipients were nominated by local charities, churches, doctors’ surgeries and social services.

The Mayor said: “It is wonderful that through the Mayor’s Goodwill Fund we are able to offer a small gesture to those who are facing difficulties at this time of year. I would like to thank the 1st Burton Guides and 2nd Burton Brownies, as well as Mudeford Sea Scouts, Somerford Scouts, Town Scouts and Christchurch Explorer Scouts for helping deliver the parcels.’’

