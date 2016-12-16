Dorset Waste Partnership looks to schools to cook up Christmas treats

A school was recently presented with a special prize and cookery equipment when one of their pupils won a competition with a difference.

The Dorset Waste Partnership (DWP) asked children aged 7-11 years from seven Dorset schools to trial a new, free competition with fantastic prizes.

The idea was simple. Each child was challenged to create a recipe at home out of typical leftover Christmas food. Other ingredients could be used, but at least one component of the dish had to be considered to be leftovers.

The competition, as part of the DWP’s ‘Love Food Hate Waste’ campaign, aimed to raise awareness amongst children and parents/carers about the environmental and financial cost of wasting food, encouraging everyone to create inventive and delicious meals out of leftovers.

Every entrant won a certificate, and each school was asked to judge one winner who received a prize. The DWP took professional photographs of the winning seven recipes, which were then made into recipe cards and inserted into a colourful cookbook folder which has been given out at school festive events.

The DWP’s very own Sammy Strawberry then chose an overall winner, Charlotte Jones of St Ives Primary School in Ringwood, who was presented with a special prize and over £200 of cooking equipment for use at the school.

East Dorset District Councillor Ray Bryan of the DWP’s Joint Committee, said:

“This competition has been a tremendous success and it’s great to see how the school children have used their culinary creativity to come up with some truly delicious Christmas dishes.

We all like to indulge ourselves during the festive period, but the average family could save around £700 a year simply by throwing away less food. The competition was a fun approach to showing both children and their families one of the ways this could be achieved and we hope to open it up to more Dorset schools in the future.

I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved and congratulate all the winners. I’m looking forward to trying some of the delicious recipes at home myself!”

Readers can download and print the recipe cards at the Dorset Waste Partnership’s Love Food Hate Waste page on Dorset For You.

