Dorset Care Project – future care provision for older people, adults with disabilities and those with mental health issues

Dorset County Council is working with Dorset Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to look at how it provides care and support to older people, adults with physical disabilities and those with mental health issues.

The current provider contracts are up for renewal in November 2017. On 14 December, the county council’s Cabinet approved plans for the re-procurement of these contracts.

The council is exploring a wide range of options and opportunities, including working more closely with partners and providing services in different forms in community and residential settings. This project is about making sure we deliver the very best provision for our local residents.

Cllr Jill Haynes, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care said:

“Despite the challenges of increasing demand for social care services and reduced funding from Central Government, the county council is not looking to reduce the care that individuals receive. We will be looking to work in closer partnership with our provider organisations to enable people to maximise their independence.”

Stakeholder engagement events are being held in January 2017. More information can be found at: https://news.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/2016/12/14/care-and-support-events/

