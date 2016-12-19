Demand for high-speed fibre broadband from Dorset households and businesses doubles in a year

About one in three households and businesses have already signed up for the new technology

More Dorset people are signing-up for high-speed fibre broadband than ever before thanks to the work of Superfast Dorset.

Figures announced by the multi million pound partnership today show the number of households and businesses using the faster connections in the Superfast Dorset area has more than doubled in the past year. More than 30 per cent are now signed up to a fibre broadband package, compared to 13 per cent just 12 months ago.

Superfast Dorset is working to roll out faster, more reliable broadband to businesses and homes in the county by delivering fibre broadband in areas which fall outside the private sector’s roll-out of the high-speed technology. The partnership between Dorset councils, the Government and BT is continuing to make strong progress, having already made superfast broadband available to more than 90 per cent of premises across the county.

Some of the most recent areas to benefit from the fibre broadband rollout include Long Bredy, Sandford Orcas and Hinton Parva.

Colin Jamieson, Dorset County Council cabinet member for economy and growth, said: “There are some fantastic fibre broadband deals available at the moment. People are telling us that by speaking to their broadband provider they are able to upgrade at a similar price to their existing standard broadband monthly deal. The latest figures show that more Dorset homes and businesses are discovering the benefits of superfast fibre broadband.”

Paul Coles, BT’s regional manager for the South West, said: “We are delighted the rollout of this exciting technology in Dorset is proving to be so popular. The Superfast Dorset team are out and about in the community doing a great job of raising awareness of the benefits of fibre broadband.

“Whatever you do online you can do it better with fibre broadband. It helps boost the competitiveness and efficiency of businesses, whilst offering households better access to important online services, education and entertainment.

“It is important to bear in mind that when superfast broadband becomes available in an area, local households and businesses need to arrange an upgrade with their chosen service provider in order to get the faster speeds.”

Fibre broadband helps make everything happen online much faster than a standard broadband connection. The technology offers download speeds typically several times faster than standard broadband. This faster and more reliable technology is allowing businesses to work more efficiently in new ways, such as having the ability to work from home.

All of the engineering work for Superfast Dorset is being carried out by Openreach, BT’s local network business. Residents and businesses with access to fibre broadband can choose from a wide range of internet service providers and benefit from competitive pricing and products.

To check if your home or business can get fibre visit www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/superfast. You can also sign up for regular project updates and to receive an email when fibre arrives in your area.

Superfast Dorset has recently launched a Facebook page as another way to keep residents and businesses up-to-date with progress. Like the page: https://www.facebook.com/superfastdorset

