Residents have their say over Radipole Park and Gardens

During the summer, residents of Radipole were asked by the Friends of Radipole Park and Gardens and the borough council to have their say over the future of the park and gardens.

Weymouth & Portland Borough Council and the Friends wanted to hear feedback from residents on their plans to transform the park and gardens, should a bid for money from The Heritage Lottery Fund’s Parks for People be successful.



Both parties will be making a bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund for approximately £1million to help deliver improvements to the park and gardens. The responses received from the questionnaire will be used to help demonstrate how much Weymouth residents value the heritage of Radipole Park and Gardens, and wish to conserve and enhance it for future generations.

Cllr Andy Blackwood, Weymouth & Portland Borough Council’s Community Facilities brief holder, said: “We want to thank residents who took part in the questionnaire and had their say on proposals. Congratulations to the winners of the £50 gift vouchers funded by The Friends of Radipole Park and Gardens.

“It is important to point out that we are seeking these views as part of our bid to The Heritage Lottery Fund’s Parks for People and that the proposals are part of the plans if funding is granted. We will be working closely with the Friends of Radipole Park and Gardens to submit a funding bid in the New Year.”

Both the borough council and the Friends would like people to be actively involved in the bid process, and hopefully the future management of the park and gardens. Over the next few months there will be a series of events and forums to explore each of the themes featured in the questionnaire.

Proposals in the questionnaire included:

• Improve drainage to minimise winter flooding of open park area

• Introduce a bog garden, and pond, to assist with drainage

• Resurface car parks, play area and public tennis courts

• Resurface the path network throughout the park and gardens

• Improving public tennis courts with new fencing and resurfacing

• New larger skate park built in concrete

• Additional equipment in play area including water feature

• Community cafe and toilets (by play area)

• New information boards around the park reflecting its history and tree diversity

• Provide information on the wild fowl and wildlife, and how it’s managed

• Events and activities in the park and gardens.

The next step is to submit a proposal for funding to The Heritage Lottery Fund’s Parks for People by August 2017.

