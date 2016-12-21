Crown Mead bridge is now open to the public

The new footbridge in Wimborne which links the Crown Mead shopping precinct to Willow Walk is now open to the public. At an informal opening of the bridge the Chairman of East Dorset District Council Cllr David Shortell was joined by Deputy Mayor of Wimborne Cllr Terry Wheeler, Cllr David Morgan, Ward Councillor for Wimborne Minster and Neil Pettefer, Engineer from Christchurch and East Dorset Councils.

Cllr David Shortell said ‘’It is great that the bridge is now open for the public in time for Christmas and I would like to thank all officers involved for their efforts during the planning and construction process.’’

East Dorset District Council project managed the work in liaison with the land owners Waitrose and the Pension Trustees. The role of Lewis Investment and their clients who own the land at Crown Mead was significant in allowing and progressing the construction of the bridge.

