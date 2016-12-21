Public space consultations launched

Two consultations relating to anti-social behaviour will be launched this week.

Under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, West Dorset District Council can put in place Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs). The district council are considering a PSPO in relation to anti-social drinking, aggressive begging and the feeding of gulls in specific areas of West Dorset.

In addition, the district council will be consulting on a dog-related PSPO and are asking your opinion on a number of options including new restrictions related to dog control.

This PSPO will replace the current Dog Control Orders in the district.

The district council is required to consult on the PSPOs every three years

Both consultations will run for 12 weeks, beginning at 5pm on Wednesday 21 December and ending at 5pm on Wednesday 15 March.

Cllr Alan Thacker, West Dorset District Council’s Executive Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Access, said:

“Those consultations are a great opportunity for West Dorset residents and visitors to have their say on the best way forward for PSPOs in the area.

“It’s important for as many people as possible to take part in these two consultations as the responses will help councillors make more informed decisions.”

For more information and to have your say on the dog-related PSPOs, please visit: dorsetforyou.com/west/your-say-dogs

For more information and to have your say on PSPOs in relation to anti-social behaviour, please visit: dorsetforyou.com/west/your-say/asb

Following the completion of the consultation period, reports will be produced and presented to Overview and Scrutiny Committee in mid 2017. Overview and Scrutiny Committee will then make recommendations which will be taken to the district council’s executive committee.

