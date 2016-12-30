New homes scheme for people with learning disabilities

Adults with learning disabilities will benefit from a new hi-tech housing scheme in Dorchester, thanks to Dorset County Council and East Boro Housing Trust.

We have been awarded £251,686 and are one of only 52 local authorities in England to receive a share of the Department of Health’s £25 million housing and technology fund.

The housing scheme will improve the quality of life for people with learning disabilities by giving them independence and helping them feel more comfortable in their community.

Cllr Jill Haynes, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care said:

“This is fantastic news for Dorset and will make a huge difference to the lives of people with learning disabilities.

“Working with our partners in health and housing we’ll be able to manage people’s needs positively and more effectively.

“The project is a big step towards achieving our aim for safe, reliable and innovative alternatives for people.”

Scheme details

East Boro Housing Trust will be developing the houses in the centre of Dorchester, giving residents easy access to shops, work and social events.

The technology being installed will give people more control over the way they live their lives, promoting their independence as well as keeping them safe. This includes things like built in alarms, GPRS detectors and sensory alarms.

The total cost of creating this scheme is in excess of £650,000 and it will be completed by February 2018.

