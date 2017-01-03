‘Use our Loo’ scheme is launched in Wimborne

The ‘Use our Loo’ initiative has been launched in Wimborne by East Dorset District Council. The Butcher’s Dog in Wimborne were presented with their certificate and signage by Cllr Mrs Sue Cook, Mayor of Wimborne and Chairman of the Wimborne Dementia Friendly Community.

The ‘Use our Loo’ scheme was introduced by the Public Health Team to support people affected by dementia. Christchurch and East Dorset Councils joined forces with Alzheimer’s Society to develop the project and subsequently approached local businesses to take part. The idea for the initiative came from the steering group after a walk around the town, to see how dementia friendly Wimborne was. This was one of the actions that the group have taken forward, with the support of Alzheimer’s Society.

The Butcher’s Dog in Wimborne hosted a launch of the scheme earlier this month with Cllr Mrs Sue Cook, Paula Best from Alzheimer’s Society and Rachel Taylor from East Dorset District Council. Laura Green and John Hewitson from The Butcher’s Dog were proud to support the project and said: ‘’The team at The Butcher’s Dog are pleased to be able to contribute to the project by offering our facilities to those who need them. We understand how important access to facilities can be to a person’s health and dignity and we are grateful to East Dorset District Council and the Wimborne Dementia Friendly Community for delivering and promoting this simple but practical project.’’

East Dorset District Council is delighted that the scheme has been well received by businesses in Wimborne. Sorrels, Waitrose, Wimborne Model Town, ClaRC (Community Learning and Recourses Centre) and The Kings Head Hotel have also signed up to the initiative.

Cllr Cook said: ‘’As Chairman of Wimborne Dementia Friendly Community, I am delighted with the ‘Use Our Loo’ project. My thanks to East Dorset District Council and Alzheimer’s Society for driving this forward, adding to the town’s already excellent reputation of being dementia aware. I hope more businesses will be encouraged to join the scheme.’’

Paula Best said: “Through consultation with people affected by dementia, one of the barriers to a person leaving their house is needing to use the toilet. By introducing the ‘Use our Loo’ scheme, this will enable people affected by dementia to still use businesses in their community and not worry about where the toilet facilities are.”

If you would like to take part in the scheme or want further information please email Rachel Taylor rtaylor@christchurchandeastdorset.gov.uk or call 01202 795349.



