Deadline looming for school place applications

Parents of children starting primary school this year have just one week left to apply for their child’s reception place. More than a thousand Dorset children due to start school in September have not yet had an application submitted for them.

Children born between 1 September 2012 and 31 August 2013 should start school in September 2017. Parents have until next Friday, 15 January, to apply for their school place.

Dorset County Council handles school admissions for the county and is reminding parents that they must apply now to be in with a chance of securing a place at one of their preferred schools.

Cllr Deborah Croney, the county council’s Cabinet member for learning and skills, said:

“We are encouraging parents of children starting school in September to send us their applications by the deadline. Starting school is a major milestone in a child’s life and applying late may affect your chances of getting a place at your preferred school.”

You can find all the information and apply online at www.dorsetforyou.com/schooladmissions. You can also call 01305 221060 for an application pack to be sent out in the post.

If you apply online you can view the result of your application on dorsetforyou.com from 18 April.

