Avian flu: Update for Dorset

A case of avian influenza (bird flu) has been confirmed in wild swans in Dorset. People who keep birds should continue to follow the existing advice.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has put an avian influenza (bird flu) prevention zone in place across the whole of Great Britain since 6 December.

The prevention zone has been extended until 28 February to help protect poultry and captive birds from bird flu.

Find the latest updates on bird flu from Defra.

Advice for people who keep birds

The prevention zone means people who keep poultry and other captive birds should continue to keep their birds indoors or take appropriate practical steps to keep them separate from wild birds.

Read Defra’s advice on keeping your birds safe from bird flu.

Current situation in Dorset

Defra has confirmed that nine wild mute swans in Dorset have tested positive for the H5N8 HPAI strain of avian influenza (bird flu).

If you are concerned that poultry keepers in Dorset are not protecting their birds you can contact Dorset County Council’s trading standards animal health team on 01305 224475 or email tradingstandards@dorsetcc.gov.uk

Can people catch bird flu?

There have never been any reported cases of the H5N8 virus being transmitted to humans. Public Health England’s advice is that the risk posed by this strain to human health is ‘very low’.

Is there any risk to dogs?

Dogs are not natural hosts for bird flu and there have been no reported cases of them becoming infected by picking up dead birds. However, as a precaution you should take reasonable measures to prevent your dog coming into direct contact with wildfowl and ensure that they do not eat dead birds.

Reporting dead birds

If you find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds such as gulls or birds of prey, you can report it to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

The birds will be collected and tested to help understand how the disease spreads geographically and in different types of bird.

