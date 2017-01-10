Drivers in Dorchester urged to plan ahead

Dorchester residents are being reminded about junction improvement works starting in the town centre and are being asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

Long awaited work as part of the Dorchester Transport and Environment Plan (DTEP) will start at Great Western Cross this month – with drivers being warned of a likely increase in journey times through the junction during the upgrade.

On Sunday 15 January, 14 weeks of work will start on the Great Western Cross junction – by Dorchester West Train Station – to replace the corroded signals, improve pedestrian facilities and resurface the area.

The first week of work will mainly be at night – from Sunday 15 January to the early hours of Friday 20 January – with the junction closed to traffic from 7pm to 7am the following morning, and five-way temporary lights will be in place from Monday 16 January.

Councillor Peter Finney, Dorset County Council Cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and highways, said: “We’re doing our best to minimise disruption. During the night works we will try to complete the noisiest work in the early evening, and we’re making arrangements to ensure local businesses can continue their evening trade.

“The safest way for us to carry out this improvement work is with five-way lights in place which, unfortunately, will cause delays.

“Please plan ahead and allow extra time to travel through this junction, or use an alternative route, to ensure you reach your destination on time.”

The new junction will significantly improve pedestrian safety – by providing controlled pedestrian crossings on all arms of the junction – and reduce traffic delays.

To keep traffic flowing at the same time as pedestrians cross – maximising the capacity of the junction – the following vehicle movements are being banned:

left turns from Damers Road into Cornwall Road

right turns from Great Western Road into Cornwall Road

right turns from Damers Road into Victoria Road

right turns from Maumbury Road into Great Western Road

left turns from Dorchester West Station into Damers Road

These banned movements will come into effect from Monday 23 January, as well as a temporary ban of vehicles turning right from Cornwall Road into Damers Road, and turning right from Damers Road into Maumbury Road during construction.

