Committee has considered changes to the registration service

This morning (11 January) Dorset County Council ‘s People’s and Communities Scrutiny and Overview Committee agreed to recommend changes to the registration service to the council’s Cabinet.

The Registration Service carries out civil ceremonies for marriages and civil partnerships, the registration of births, deaths and marriages, and citizenship ceremonies. On average residents use this service four times in their lifetime.

A public consultation, held last summer, asked Dorset residents their views on a number of suggestions for the future of the registration service. These included:

Withdrawal of Tell us Once for Births Service.

Introduction of the Nationality Checking Service.

Reduction in the number of registration offices from 11 to five and locating them at Blandford, Bridport, Dorchester, Wareham and Ferndown.

Reduction in the number of ceremony rooms from eight to three, and what factors were important in determining their location.

Introduction of a two-stage marriage process.

Charging a full cost recovery fee for marriages.

The committee considered a report by the Policy Development Panel. The panel has reflected upon the results of the consultation alongside potential changes in legislation and financial implications. The committee agreed to recommend the following to Cabinet:

To proactively grow our place in the marriage market and maintain market leader position

To focus on delivering legal marriages at externally-managed licensed venues and additionally, discretionary ceremonies at locations that fall both within and outside Dorset County Council geographical boundaries and provide seven ceremony rooms

To introduce a new two-stage service delivery model for all marriages

That a schedule of fees and charges is developed based on a full cost recovery model in relation to ceremonies,

To retain the ‘Tell Us Once’ service for deaths, but withdraw the service for births.

To pilot the Nationality Checking Service and European Economic Area (EEA) Passport Checking Service.

To reduce the number of registration offices from eleven to six.

Councillor Bill Trite, chairman of the Policy Development Panel, said:

“If the Cabinet agrees with these recommendations, then I believe the Registration Service can continue to provide an effective, customer-focussed service for Dorset residents, in spite of the severe financial constraints which the county council is currently facing.”

View the committee papers for this meeting.

