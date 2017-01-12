Getting community projects off the ground

Community projects can benefit from extra funds thanks to Dorset County Council’s Community Innovation Fund.

We have a total of £85,000 available to community organisations to support innovative new projects in Dorset. Projects should support communities and local people to be safe, healthy, independent and prosperous.

Groups can bid for grants of around £10,000. Bids for smaller amounts are also very welcome. Some groups just need a small amount which will make a huge difference in getting their project off the ground.

We’ve already supported seven projects including:

The Waterlily Project – they have been able to recruit a community development worker helping vulnerable women who have experienced domestic abuse.

Weymouth Street Pastors who have bought essential equipment to train their nightlife volunteers.

Dorset County Council’s Cabinet member for health, wellbeing and communities, Cllr Rebecca Knox, said:

“We’re delighted with the response to the first round of grant allocations and it’s great that we can offer the same opportunity to more local communities.

“The process is simple, but whoever applies needs to make sure it’s those who are most in need who will benefit from the initiative.

“Have a look, and give it a go, there are so many great initiatives and ideas which we would really like to help.”

Successful projects will be those that target people with the greatest needs and support people early before they need help from council services.

Dorset County Council’s voluntary sector policy officer, Laura Cornette said:

“We want to help community projects that support our top priorities for people in Dorset.

“One of our aims is helping people stay healthy. Community projects can provide a vital link in helping people adopt healthy lifestyles and lead active lives.

“If you want to make a difference, and need a bit of finance to start, please get in touch.”

Apply for the second round of grants from the Community Innovation Fund by downloading the application form. You can also read the guidance and get support material.

