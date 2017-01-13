Bridport and Dorchester voluntary organisations can apply for funding

The Bridport Area Car Boot Fund and Dorchester Market Car Boot Fund are inviting community and voluntary organisations working in and around Bridport and Dorchester to apply for funding.

Weekly car boots are held every Sunday in Dorchester and West Bay to raise money for local charities and community organisations, the income is distributed annually in and around Dorchester and Bridport to benefit projects operating in or supporting residents living in those areas.

In 2016, just over £27,000 was awarded to local community and voluntary organisations in Dorchester and just under £10,000 was awarded to organisations in the Bridport area.

Organisations who received funding in 2016 included:

• Dorchester Poverty Action Group, who received £250 to create a website for the organisation

• Dorchestra, a local community orchestra, received £400 to purchase percussion instruments

• Friends of the Riverside Reserve received £500 to build a boardwalk and raised platform in order to make the area wheelchair and pushchair accessible

• Bridport Gig Club, received £450 to purchase additional lifejackets and undertake first aid training

• Cruse Bereavement Care received £670 to purchase specialist resource materials to work with children who have been affected by bereavement

• Broadoak Village Hall received £200 to turn the defunct telephone box into an information point for visitors to the area

Cllr Mary Penfold, Chairman of West Dorset District Council Dorchester Markets Joint Informal Panel, said: “If you need some extra funding for your community project, I would encourage you to apply. Funding is easy to apply for and organisations are can ring the district council if they need any help or support with their application.”

Cllr Keith Day, Chairman of the Bridport Area Car Boot Fund, said: “Funds raised from the car boots can benefit such worthwhile causes. It’s great to see local projects take off and provide real value for residents.”

The 2017 car boot fund opens on Monday 16 January and closes on 31 March. Decisions on applications will be made in May and groups will be notified in June. Successful applicants will be invited to a celebration event in September to share news about their projects. An application form and additional guidance can be found at: dorsetforyou.com/dorchestergrants or dorsetforyou.com/bridportfund.

Alternatively organisations can contact Susan Ward-Rice for further information at sward-rice@dorset.gov.uk or 01305 252423.

