Do you know a worthy winner?

The Chairman of East Dorset District Council, Cllr David Shortell has launched a search for this year’s community champions from the district. The awards, which showcase and celebrate the wonderful community spirit found in our communities, comprise of four categories.

Adult Volunteer of the Year Young Achiever (Under 21 years) Best Community Project/Community Group Best Business Supporting the Community

If you would like to propose someone for an award you can find the nomination form at www.dorsetforyou.com/chairmans-award Nominations should be made for community champions who have carried out work in the East Dorset area which has been a direct benefit to people within East Dorset.

Applications need to be received by 31 March 2017 at 5pm. Nomination forms should be completed and returned to The Chairman, East Dorset District Council, Civic Offices, Bridge Street, Christchurch, BH23 1AZ. Alternatively, forms can also be emailed for the attention of Cllr David Shortell at kmills@christchurchandeastdorset.gov.uk

These highly acclaimed awards will be presented to the winners at a special reception in April 2017.

