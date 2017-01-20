Spaces left for Sports Funding Seminar

There are over 25 spaces left for a free sports funding seminar with Sports England.

The seminar will provide key information on:

• how Sport England’s Community Asset Fund works

• why Sport England are taking a different approach to investing in facilities

• tips and advice for developing projects in your area

Taking place on Thursday 9 February at 6.30pm in the Commercial Road council offices, the seminar is open to sports clubs in Weymouth, Portland and surrounding areas.

Cllr Andy Blackwood, Weymouth & Portland Borough Council’s Briefholder for Community Facilities, said:

“This seminar is a great opportunity to learn more about how the new funding schemes from Sport England work and provide insight in how organisations can apply for grants to improve their sports facilities.”

To book your place on the seminar contact lleisure@westdorset-weymouth.gov.uk

