Visit Dorset launches re-developed visit-dorset.com website

Visit Dorset, a tourism partnership of Dorset local authorities with support from more than 600 local tourism businesses, is preparing to launch its re-developed website with an exclusive event at Athelhampton House near Dorchester.

Visit-dorset.com is the official tourism website for Dorset and currently receives 2 million visits each year. Initially launched in 2009, visit-dorset.com is now a recognised and well established site offering support for Dorset’s tourism businesses whilst providing visitors to the site with all the necessary tools to easily plan and book their visit to Dorset.

The re-developed website is now fully responsive with a contemporary look and feel, incorporating all the latest functionality and providing an innovative, promotional platform to showcase Dorset’s fantastic and varied tourism offer. The Visit Dorset team will continue to work with global new-media specialists, NewMind|tellUs, who look after more than 100 tourism destination clients, on a phased programme of development to build on the significant success of visit-dorset.com.

Nick Thornley, on behalf of the Visit Dorset Tourism Partnership said: “We’re pleased to launch our re-developed visit-dorset.com website, helping local Dorset tourism businesses to stay at the forefront of new technology. Through events like this and our continued work with external specialists our aim is to invest in the future of the Dorset tourism economy to support local tourism businesses to grow”.

To celebrate the re-launch of www.visit-dorset.com, an event for local tourism businesses is being hosted at Athelhampton House with a series of dynamic industry leading speakers taking part in an ‘on the sofa’ debate on the impact digital innovation and marketing can have on a tourism business in Dorset. A cream tea reception will be provided by Athelhampton House and Dorset Tea, with welcome sparkling wine provided by Langham Wine Estate in Dorset at this invite-only event.

Nigel Barker, international trade digital marketing adviser for Department of International Trade in the South West and facilitator for the event, said “Dorset is in a really strong position right now. Holidays in the UK are very attractive due to exchange rates and the county has so much to offer holiday makers.

“The digital arena has revolutionised the way that consumers make holiday decisions and we have seen a significant move towards ‘self-researched’ travel.

“Small and micro businesses are really well placed to take advantage of technologies that can increase ‘in county’ visitor spend and also open up remarketing possibilities to tourists.”

The Visit Dorset Tourism Partnership is made up of the local authorities of West Dorset, North Dorset, Purbeck and East Dorset District Councils, and Weymouth and Portland and Christchurch Borough Councils.

The Visit Dorset Tourism Partnership works closely with VisitEngland, to market Dorset as a leading tourism destination. For further information regarding Visit Dorset, go to www.visit-dorset.com.

