Walk Fit at Moors Valley Country Park

Are you an enthusiastic walker? Would you like to develop your fitness through walking? Then these Walk Fit sessions will be perfect for you.

Walk Fit is led by a qualified instructor who will gradually build up your overall fitness levels using a range of weight bearing exercise, inclines and speed challenges to keep you motivated each week. These sessions are suitable for people who are able to walk at a brisk pace for 45minutes to an hour and want to get more out of their walk. These sessions are bookable in 4 week blocks. The first 4 week block starts on Tuesday 7th February 2017 at 9.15am -10.15am at Moors Valley Country Park and Forest and costs £18.00 for all 4 weeks.

To book your place call 01425 480811 or book online www.moors-valley.co.uk/events

If you would like more information please call Christchurch and East Dorset Councils, Health and Activity Team on 01425 480811 or send an email to activate@christchurchandeastdorset.gov.uk



