Dorset buses help drive home fibre broadband message

Buses are helping drive home the message that superfast broadband is available to most homes and businesses in Dorset.

Dorset County Council’s own fleet of buses have been decked out with bright new graphics urging locals to contact an internet provider and switch to fibre broadband.

More than nine out of ten Dorset premises can now access superfast broadband – and the number continues to rise.

With fibre broadband:

Everyone in your home can be online at the same time

Download and watch your favourite TV shows, films and sports when you want and without annoying buffering

Keep in touch with friends and family by video calling

Work from home with a faster more stable connection

Benefit from better access to online learning and education

For businesses, it can boost their competitiveness, help them find new customers and work more efficiently.

Dorset County Council Cabinet Member for Economy and Growth, Colin Jamieson, said: “Superfast fibre broadband is now available to the vast majority of people in Dorset. But your speed won’t improve automatically – you need to contact a provider and ask to switch. Fibre can now cost the same or even less than standard broadband. If your provider isn’t offering fibre or is looking to charge more, you may want to shop around.”

South West regional manager for BT, Paul Coles, said: “Using the buses to promote superfast broadband is yet another great initiative from Superfast Dorset to drive take-up of this exciting technology. The societal and economic benefits of superfast broadband are only achieved when people are actually using the technology so it is vital that we do all we can to make households and businesses aware of the huge benefits it offers. Whatever you do online you can do it better with fibre broadband.”

Minister of State for Digital and Culture, the Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP, said: “Fast and reliable internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity helping people shop online, access public services and connect with friends, family and colleagues.

“Nine out of ten premises in Dorset can already access superfast broadband and I welcome innovative ideas such as this bus campaign which encourage people to upgrade their connection and benefit from better Internet.

“It is essential more people sign up because money is returned to the project as the take-up of superfast broadband rises, further extending coverage.”

The 20 branded buses are used for community transport and are spread over the county from Weymouth and Portland in the south, Blandford and Sturminster Newton in the north, Bridport/Beaminster in the west, as well as Verwood, Ferndown and Christchurch in the east.

Superfast Dorset is working to roll out faster, more reliable broadband to businesses and homes in Dorset, Bournemouth and Poole. It is delivering fibre broadband in areas which fall outside the private sector’s commercial roll-out of the high-speed technology. The project is funded by the Government, Dorset’s councils and BT.

To check if your home or business can get fibre broadband visit www.dorsetforyou.com/superfast

You can also sign up on the website for regular project updates and receive an email when fibre arrives in your area.

