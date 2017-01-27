Mudeford and Friars Cliff by-election

The election for the Mudeford and Friars Cliff Ward casual vacancy will take place on Thursday 2 March 2017.

The by-election comes after Andy Barfield resigned as a councillor on 21 December 2016. Mudeford and Friars Cliff ward is also served by Cllr Claire Bath and Cllr Trevor Watts.

Nominations close at 4pm on Friday 3 February 2017. For more information about the election visit www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/elections-and-voting or contact the Elections Team on tel: 01202 795078 or email: elections@christchurchandeastdorset.gov.uk .



