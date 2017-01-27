North Dorset District Council backs change to local government structure

The likelihood of Dorset’s nine councils being replaced by two new unitary authorities is a step closer, after North Dorset District Council unanimously voted for change.

At a meeting of Full Council held today, councillors agreed to make a submission to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government requesting that Dorset’s nine councils should be replaced by two new unitary councils.

Based upon the weight of public opinion, financial data and evidence of the likely benefits of change to the county as a whole, councillors agreed that the two new unitary councils should comprise of the following existing local authority areas:

Unitary A: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (including delivering the services currently provided by Dorset County Council in Christchurch).

Unitary B: East Dorset, North Dorset, Purbeck, West Dorset, Weymouth and Portland (including the services currently provided by Dorset County Council in this area).

North Dorset District Council Leader, Cllr Graham Carr-Jones, said: “The district council has decided that the recommendations in the report to change the structure of local government from nine councils to two is the best way to save money and protect vital services in North Dorset. We took on board all the evidence including the results from the public consultation which saw residents and businesses as well as other partners recognise the need to change how we do things.”

All Councils in Dorset are considering the report during January. Only once each Council has reached a decision will Councils be able to submit a proposal to the Secretary of State for Communities & Local Government, Sajid Javid MP requesting the change is approved by Parliament during 2017/18. After that, Implementation Executives would be appointed, to determine the structure, budget and service delivery models of each new Council. The new councils would ‘go live’ in April 2019.

The dates and decisions of each Council are as follows:

Date Meeting Decision Tue 24/01/17 Borough of Poole – Full Council Agreed Thu 26/01/17 Dorset County Council – Full Council Agreed Thu 26/01/17 West Dorset District Council – Full Council Agreed Thu 26/01/17 Weymouth and Portland Borough Council – Full Council Agreed Fri 27/01/17 North Dorset District Council – Full Council Agreed Mon 30/01/17 East Dorset District Council – Full Council Tue 31/01/17 Christchurch Borough Council – Full Council Tue 31/01/17 Bournemouth Borough Council – Full Council Tue 31/01/17 Purbeck District Council – Full Council



