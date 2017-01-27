Planning application registered for Roeshot Hill, Christchurch

An outline planning application for development of land at Roeshot Hill, Christchurch has been received.

The only details to be considered under this application are the principle of developing the site for up to 875 residential units and the location and design of the access points to/from the A35. All other details shown on the layout plans are for illustrative purposes only at this stage. If the outline application is approved, details of building designs, landscaping, open spaces, community facilities and additional access proposals would follow and further consultation and notification would be undertaken.

This area of land has been allocated for Housing in the Christchurch and East Dorset Local Plan, which also includes the requirement for major developments to include affordable housing for local people.

The planning application, which has been formally registered by Christchurch Borough Council’s Planning department, is for up to 875 residential units. Access will be directly to/from the A35 only.

To view and comment on the plans visit our planning application portal and enter 8/16/2932/OUT. Closing date for feedback will be 2 March 2017. Alternatively you can email planningadmin@christchurchandeastdorset.gov.uk (please quote the application reference in all communication)

