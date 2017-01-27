Planning application registered for Roeshot Hill, Christchurch

An outline planning application for development of land at Roeshot Hill, Christchurch has been received.
The only details to be considered under this application are the principle of developing the site for up to 875 residential units and the location and design of the access points to/from the A35. All other details shown on the layout plans are for illustrative purposes only at this stage. If the outline application is approved, details of building designs, landscaping, open spaces, community facilities and additional access proposals would follow and further consultation and notification would be undertaken.
This area of land has been allocated for Housing in the Christchurch and East Dorset Local Plan, which also includes the requirement for major developments to include affordable housing for local people.
The planning application, which has been formally registered by Christchurch Borough Council’s Planning department, is for up to 875 residential units. Access will be directly to/from the A35 only.
To view and comment on the plans visit our planning application portal and enter 8/16/2932/OUT. Closing date for feedback will be 2 March 2017. Alternatively you can email planningadmin@christchurchandeastdorset.gov.uk (please quote the application reference in all communication)
I agree that we need new affordable homes, but I am concerned about the impact 875 homes will have on traffic problems we already face in Barrack rd and Fairmile rd Christchurch. perhaps this is time to think again about a bypass.
im concerned about yr planning application in chrischurch with so many more houses being built with only direct access to the A35. the A35 is currently far too congested in rush hr with lots of traffic at a standstill! this causes lots of problem in stony lane with traffic backed up then trying to get onto the stony lane roundabout which is already very busy in rush hour. this leads to heavy traffic trying to get into christchurch and fountain roundabout being blocked. access to bargates and barrack road has been increasingly difficult. if you are planning on building so many more houses extra roads need to be built to address the traffic problems which already exist.
I have already expressed my concern regarding access to schools, in particular primary schools. The current provision is either on the other side of the Someford Bypass or on the other side of Roeshot Hill (and a long way away). For this site to be viable, there needs to be proper provision for schooling on the proposed development.