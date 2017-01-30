Councils aim to accelerate home building

North Dorset District Council, West Dorset District Council and Weymouth & Portland Borough Council have started a programme which aims to encourage more home building and at a faster pace. The three councils plan to enable building 20,000 additional homes by 2033. The target is part of the Western Dorset Growth Strategy and will be monitored by the councils’ members.

The councils are already actively working with private sector developers, housing associations and landowners to promote housing development and want to see more quality homes built quicker.

Housing development is enabled through Local Plans and the council’s Development Management teams. Examples extend from Gillingham, Littlemoor and Vearse Farm in Bridport to the former Hardy Complex and Brewers Quay in Weymouth.

Yet more needs to be done. The rate of home building locally and nationally is below target.

There is a recognised home affordability gap and the councils need to support Dorset’s economy by providing homes for workers that are locally affordable and built in the right places that are sensitive to Dorset’s special environment. The Housing Finance Institute have been appointed from December 2016 to February 2017 to review the current activities and to advise what can be done differently and better, to make Housing Business Ready councils.

There have been a number of national initiatives launched since the New Year including 14 new garden villages; 3 garden towns; funding for Starter Homes; accelerated construction on public sector land. Locally, North Dorset District Council, West Dorset District Council and Weymouth & Portland Borough Council will benefit from £2m to support community land trusts.

Cllr Gill Taylor, Weymouth & Portland Borough Council’s Briefholder for Housing, said: “The Council is taking a very proactive approach to housing, this is not only houses to rent but to purchase. We need more affordable houses in the social sector as there are many residents on our housing register.

“We are also aware that there are many residents in the Borough who are ‘just managing’ who are in rented accommodation or living with relatives who would prefer to purchase. The Council can have a role here as well. Housing is linked to economic development and this is about the long term sustainability of the area, people need to be able to live and thrive in the area to promote the economy.”

Cllr Tim Yarker West Dorset District Council’s Executive Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “Building the right number of new homes in the right places is key to maintaining the economic vibrancy of West Dorset, and an essential part of this is the provision of additional Affordable Housing. It is because this is so important that the council is taking a more active role in ensuring that it happens.”

Cllr Graham Carr-Jones, Leader of North Dorset District Council and Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “Matching the housing need of local people with home development plans is particularly important; we will work with communities and developers to build what is needed, affordable and of the right size.”

