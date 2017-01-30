East Dorset District Council does not back change to local government structure

At a meeting of Full Council held tonight councillors voted against a proposal to make a submission to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government requesting that Dorset’s nine councils should be replaced by two new unitary councils.

Cllr Spencer Flower, Leader of the Council, East Dorset District Council, said:

“Members voted against the recommendations to support the case for change for local government in Dorset. Changes to the structure of local government in Dorset would present an historic opportunity to transform our services at a time when budgets are being cut and our priority must be protecting frontline services.

“Whilst the majority of members of this council may not support the case for change, if other councils in Dorset choose to make a submission to the Secretary of State, the final decision regarding local government reorganisation will not be ours to make. It is now vital that East Dorset continues to engage in this process to ensure we get the best possible outcome for our residents.”

All Councils in Dorset are considering the report during January. Only once each Council has reached a decision will those Councils who agree to change be able to submit a proposal to the Secretary of State for Communities & Local Government, Sajid Javid MP. This would formally request the proposed change is approved by Parliament.

The Secretary of State has the power to impose change on an area if he thinks there is a strong case and benefits.

If those councils who agree decide to proceed and the Secretary of State approves the request, Orders would take be considered by Parliament during 2017/18, after which Implementation Executives would be appointed, to determine the structure, budget and service delivery models of each new Council. The new councils would ‘go live’ in April 2019.

The dates and decisions of each Council are as follows:

Date Meeting Decision Tue 24/01/17 Borough of Poole – Full Council Approved Thu 26/01/17 Dorset County Council – Full Council Approved Thu 26/01/17 West Dorset District Council – Full Council Approved Thu 26/01/17 Weymouth and Portland Borough Council – Full Council Approved Fri 27/01/17 North Dorset District Council – Full Council Approved Mon 30/01/17 East Dorset District Council – Full Council Refused Tue 31/01/17 Christchurch Borough Council – Full Council Tue 31/01/17 Bournemouth Borough Council – Full Council Tue 31/01/17 Purbeck District Council – Full Council



