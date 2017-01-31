Ambitions for Dorchester’s Future on the agenda

Ambitions to bring further prosperity to Dorchester by securing its future as a thriving regional shopping centre will be considered by West Dorset District Council.

The council’s Executive Committee will be asked to support the preparation of a Development Strategy, which will aim to boost the local economy.

Councillors will also be asked to consider the results of soft market testing and an archaeological peer review of the Charles Street town centre site, when they meet next week. (9/2)

Councillor Anthony Alford, Leader of West Dorset District Council, said: “Our aim must be to retain Dorchester as a significant retail centre and secure its economic future as a quality shopping destination.

“Achieving our next step is critically important, our county town is too important to cut corners. We have to make sure any plans are market-led, viable and deliverable. Car parking and preserving our valued archaeology will be cornerstones of any future plans.

The archaeological peer review concludes that development of Charles Street is possible, provided located sensitivity to the potential archaeology, with mitigation measures and using appropriate construction methods. However, the Charles Street site alone is unlikely to meet the retail needs of Dorchester.

“In view of this, it seems sensible that any new Development Strategy should be wide ranging and explore if other town centre sites should be considered for development. Nothing has been decided yet and we will of course be asking the public for their views in due course.”

Retail expert GL Hearn has described Dorchester as “an attractive market town” and said that new development would address the market gaps identified including the ability of retailers to commit to Dorchester.

Anyone who would like to keep up to date can sign up for free to ‘Dorchester’s Centre’ e-newsletters via Dorsetforyou.gov.uk/e-news .

The archaeological peer review and GL Hearn report are available here.



