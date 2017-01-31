Fly-tipping fixed penalty notice issued in Beaminster

A Dorset resident was recently issued a fixed penalty notice after their waste was fly-tipped, despite the fact that they didn’t dump the rubbish themselves.

The resident gave items to another person to be disposed of at a household recycling centre. However, this third party chose to illegally fly-tip the waste in the Beaminster area.

This was discovered by a member of the public and reported to enforcement officers at the Dorset Waste Partnership (DWP) on 10 January, who went to the area to investigate.

Fly-tipped rubbish in BeaminsterUpon arrival, the officers found evidence that traced the waste back to a property. Although it wasn’t the address of either the original waste holder or the fly-tipper, it began a chain of investigation that led the DWP to the source of the rubbish.

While the resident admitted the waste had previously belonged to them, they declined to provide a statement implicating the third-party who dumped the rubbish. Subsequently, the DWP issued a fixed penalty notice (FPN) of £300 to the resident instead of taking them to court.

The FPN was issued for failure to provide a waste transfer note, under section 34A (2) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Gemma Clinton, Head of Service (Strategy) at the Dorset Waste Partnership, said:

“The DWP has a duty to use our powers to investigate these incidents and take action when necessary.  We hope this sends a clear message to all residents that you must make sure any waste collector is fully licenced to carry your rubbish.

You should also obtain a waste transfer note, which is your proof you have carried out the necessary checks to use a reputable company or individual.

If fly-tipped waste is traced back to somebody and they cannot provide this vital documentation, we will issue the offender with a fixed penalty notice or even take them to court.”

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence, punishable of fines of up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment if convicted in a Magistrate’s Court. The offence can attract an unlimited fine and up to 5 years imprisonment if convicted in a Crown Court.

