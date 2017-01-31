Lottery win for Dorset project helping people with dementia through nature

The Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) team is celebrating £320,000 Lottery funding for a project that helps people with dementia to improve their health and wellbeing through nature.

Stepping into Nature is currently a pilot but, thanks to the award from the Big Lottery Reaching Communities Fund, the project will now be extended for a further three years in Bridport, Beaminster, Lyme Regis, Charmouth, Weymouth, Dorchester and Swanage.

The project is run by the Dorset AONB team, hosted by Dorset County Council, alongside partners including the Alzheimer’s Society, Dorset Forest School and the county council’s Partnership for Older People Programme (POPP).

It offers a range of outdoor activities for people with dementia and their carers, enabling them to be creative and socialise while engaging with Dorset’s beautiful natural landscape. Regular activities include the Greenwood Club in ancient woodland at Netherbury near Bridport, where a small group gets together once a month to learn and rediscover traditional woodworking skills.

Julie Hammon, project assistant for the Dorset AONB team, said:

“One of the aims of the AONB is to enable all people to be able to access the landscape easily. Together with our partners, I am delighted that Stepping into Nature’s contribution to improving people’s health and wellbeing in the landscape has been recognised.”

“This Big Lottery Fund award will enable us to build on the success of the pilot projects, and reach out to more vulnerable adults in the community.”

Cllr Jill Haynes, the county council’s Cabinet member for adult health, care and independence, said:

“Congratulations to the Dorset AONB team and its partners for this recognition from the UK National Lottery. The money will be used for similar projects across the county to help more people improve their wellbeing through our wonderful countryside.”

“It’s really exciting to be working with local organisations on these new initiatives.”

Find out more about Stepping into Nature and the work of the Dorset AONB team.

Watch a short video about the Greenwood Club in Netherbury



