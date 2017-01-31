Purbeck District Council does not back change to local government structure

At the Full Council meeting of Purbeck District Council held on 31 January 2017, District Councillors voted against a recommendation to make a submission to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government requesting that Dorset’s nine councils should be replaced by two new unitary councils. After a balanced and informed debate, the recommendation was put to the vote. With 11 in favour and 11 against, the Chairman used his casting vote against the recommendation.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Gary Suttle, said: “I stated from the outset that this was to be a decision for each individual councillor. I have every respect for the outcome of the vote and will do my utmost to support the mandate that I have been given by my Council.”

Councillor Suttle continued: “It is clear this decision was not taken lightly by councillors.”

All Councils in Dorset have now considered the report and their respective decisions can be seen below.

The dates and decisions of each Council were as follows:

Date Meeting Decision Tue 24/01/17 Borough of Poole – Full Council Approved Thu 26/01/17 Dorset County Council – Full Council Approved Thu 26/01/17 West Dorset District Council – Full Council Approved Thu 26/01/17 Weymouth and Portland Borough Council – Full Council Approved Fri 27/01/17 North Dorset District Council – Full Council Approved Mon 30/01/17 East Dorset District Council – Full Council Refused Tue 31/01/17 Christchurch Borough Council – Full Council Refused Tue 31/01/17 Bournemouth Borough Council – Full Council Approved Tue 31/01/17 Purbeck District Council – Full Council Refused



