Temporary signals on A37 for cycleway work

As part of Dorset County Council’s refurbishment of the Dorchester to Grimstone cycleway, a better crossing point for cyclists and walkers is being provided across the mouth of the A352.

Temporary traffic lights will be on the A37 – at its junction with the A352 to Charminster – at off-peak times during the next four weeks to provide a safe working area.

The improvement work will start on Monday 23 January for around four weeks, with three-way temporary signals in place from 9.30am to 3pm on weekdays. The temporary signals will be manually controlled to try and reduce the disruption to traffic.

Some Saturday working may be needed with working hours from 9.30am to 1pm, with updates on @TravelDorset to notify drivers in advance.

At the moment the A352, where it meets the A37, is very wide and visibility is awkward. This work will reshape the mouth of the A352, realign the cycleway and build a central island for cyclists/walkers.

